FACEBOOK HAS BEEN HALVED

This just happened



Facebook has fallen to $19.

That is exactly 50% from its IPO price of $38.

(It ended by bouncing a couple pennies, so the close is a little more than half, as you can see below)

Not much more to say.

But if you’re a Facebook employee depressed about this, then read this post by Henry Blodget.

Here’s a chart, via Yahoo Finance…

Photo: Yahoo Finance

