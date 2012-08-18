FACEBOOK HAS BEEN HALVED

This just happened
Facebook has fallen to $19.
That is exactly 50% from its IPO price of $38.
(It ended by bouncing a couple pennies, so the close is a little more than half, as you can see below)
Not much more to say.
But if you’re a Facebook employee depressed about this, then read this post by Henry Blodget.
Here’s a chart, via Yahoo Finance…
Photo: Yahoo Finance
