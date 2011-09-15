What Normal People Really Think Of Facebook Games

Game developer Zynga, which is filing for a $1 Billion IPO, is very much dependent on Facebook users addicted to its Farmville and PokerMafia games among others.



But do normal people actually play games on Facebook anymore? Or are games just another online nuisance? Check out the video below to find out:

Produced By Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

