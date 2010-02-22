Facebook Buys A Startup, Counters Google Buzz

Facebook has acquired Octazen Solutions, a two-man startup known for its “contact importer and viral invite scripts.”



In a statement, Facebook described the buy as an aqui-hire, telling PaidContent, “We’ve admired the engineering team’s efforts for some time now and this is part of our ongoing effort to add experienced, accomplished technical talent.”

We read the buy as an answer to to Buzz, Google’s answer to Twitter and Facebook.

Buzz attempts to turn the people Google’s email users email and chat with most into social network connections.

With its product that imported social network users’ contacts from email services into their social networks, that’s exactly what Octazen Solutions did too (only without all the messy privacy controversies, of course.)

