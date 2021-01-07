Facebook and Instagram have blocked Trump for 24 hours after the president published posts spouting misinformation as his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol

Tyler Sonnemaker
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/JOSH EDELSON/AFP via GettyDonald Trump Mark Zuckerberg
  • Facebook has blocked Trump from posting on the platform for 24 hours following two policy violations, the company said on Wednesday evening.
  • “He will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time,” Facebook said.
  • Trump will also be blocked from posting on Instagram for 24 hours, said Adam Mosseri, head of the Facebook-owned company.
  • The company had removed a post by Trump earlier on Wednesday, saying it “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”
  • Pro-Trump rioters violently stormed the capitol after Trump incited them by urging them to “show strength.”
  • One female protester died at the Capitol after being shot.
