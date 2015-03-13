The fabulous life of Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, the world's youngest billionaire

Life is good for Evan Spiegel.

Snapchat is reportedly about to receive a $US200 million investment from ecommerce giant Alibaba. It’s also in the process of raising another round of funding that would place their valuation at $US19 billion.

And with a net worth of $US1.5 billion, the 24-year-old CEO is officially the youngest billionaire in the world, according to Forbes.

Spiegel lives a charmed life — and he knows it.

“I am a young, white, educated male,” he once said at a conference. “I got really, really lucky. And life isn’t fair.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.