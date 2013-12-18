ELON MUSK: The Incredible Life Of America's Greatest Innovator

Only 14 years after making his first millions, Elon Musk is one of the most influential businessmen alive today. He’s involved with more industries than your average person has hobbies.

Rather than use the wealth he’s attained for leisure, Musk has repeatedly shown that he would prefer to spend his money on turning his passion projects into companies that change the world.

This year alone, Elon Musk unveiled a concept for high-speed travel between Los Angeles and San Francisco, showed off a rocket the size of a 10-story building taking off and landing vertically, and bought a famous car from the James Bond films so he could personally convert it into a submarine.

