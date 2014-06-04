The Fabulous Life Of Dr. Dre, Hip-Hop's Richest Man

When Apple announced its acquisition of Beats Electronics for $US3 billion, rapper Dr. Dre became hip-hop’s wealthiest artist.

Dre is now worth about $US800 million after the deal.

Dre also just recently bought a $US40 million mansion in Los Angeles.

News of Dre buying his new $US40 million mansion broke before the deal became official, but we can’t help but think the new digs were a bit of pre-celebration.

Dr. Dre may be his rap name, but his real name is Andre Romelle Young. Dre was born in Compton, California. He first made it big with hip-hop group N.W.A. in the 1980s. In honour of Dre and Ice Cube's work with the N.W.A., The Source presented the duo with Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2000. Aftermath Entertainment is Dre's record label. The real turning point for Aftermath came in 1998, when Jimmy Iovine, head of Aftermath's parent label Interscope, encouraged him to sign Eminem. Through Aftermath Entertainment, Dr. Dre produced several of Eminem's albums, as well as 50 Cent's debut album, 'Get Rich or Die Tryin.' Dre also produced the lead single, 'My Name Is,' from Eminem's debut album, 'The Slim Shady LP.' Here, Madonna presents Dr. Dre with the Best Rap Video Of the Year award at the 1995 MTV Music Video Awards. Dr. Dre married Nicole Threatt in 1996. The two have two children together, a son named Truth and a daughter named Truly. When he's not with his wife, Dre hangs with A-list friends like basketball player LeBron James. He also gets the celebrity treatment. Here, Dre gets to take batting practice before the opening game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He also collaborates with some of the greatest rappers of all time, like Jay-Z. Dre also gets to headline epic music festivals with the likes of Snoop Dogg. And his longtime pal Eminem. In 2008, Dre teamed up with Interscope chairman Jimmy Iovine to launch Beats Electronics. Beats By Dr. Dre is the company's flagship headphones brand. Other A-list celebrities also seem to love Beats by Dre headphones. Here, Lil Wayne wears a pair of super-decked-out Beats by Dre headphones. P Diddy even got his own custom diddybeats. Dre even has a school named after him in Los Angeles. Last year, Dre and Jimmy Iovine donated a $US70 million endowment to the University of Southern California to create The USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation. This year, Apple bought Beats for $US3 billion. The deal increased Dre's net worth to about $US800 million. Though, when the now-confirmed rumours surfaced that Apple would buy Beats, Dr. Dre and Tyrese recorded a celebratory video, in which they called Dre hip-hop's first billionaire. Just this year, Dre bought a $US40 million mansion in Los Angeles. The home used to belong to Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. It's a 4-acre estate decked out with a pool, home gym, waterfall, and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.