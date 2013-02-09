The Fabulous Life Of David Einhorn—The Billionaire Hedge Funder Going To Battle Against Apple

Photo: AP Images

David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital, is one of the most closely followed hedge fund managers.When he talks about a company, the stock is likely to move and even he knows it.



“Apparently now I’m a verb,” Einhorn jokingly told the audience at the Value Investing Congress last fall showing an article with the word “Einhorned” in the headline.

Yesterday, Einhorn made headlines after taking aim at Apple’s massive cash reserves it has on its balance sheet. Greenlight also said it’s going to sue Apple in New York federal court to prevent a new proposal to prevent the issuance of preferred stock.

Now let’s take the time to get to know this hedge fund hot-shot better.

(Lisa Du contributed to this report)

