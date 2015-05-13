ANGELA AHRENDTS: How last year's highest-paid female exec spends her millions

With a total compensation estimated at about $US82.6 million, Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts was the highest-paid female executive in the U.S. last year, Bloomberg reported last week.

Ahrendts has had a long and successful career in the fashion and retail industry, and she was pivotal in Burberry’s return to popularity.

As the first female on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s executive team, she’s come a long way from her small-town roots, and she has the fabulous lifestyle to prove it.

