Ivanka Trump has lived her life in the public eye. Born to then real-estate mogul Donald Trump and model Ivana Trump, his first wife, Ivanka Trump is the now president’s oldest (and favourite) daughter.

She has been a business executive, runway model, socialite, doting mother, and now key adviser in her father’s White House.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.