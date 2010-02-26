Gay Social Network Claims Citi Shut Down Its Bank Account Over "Objectionable Content"

fabulis

Gay-focused social network Fabulis, discovered yesterday that their bank account at Citi had been blocked, according to a post on the company’s blog.



Citibank terminated their account for having “objectionable content,” according to the company.

No one at Citibank has pointed to anything specific that’s objectionable yet.

No one on the Fabulis blog team has any idea what that means. There is the word “penis” once on page 3. Is that it?

They also say Citibank didn’t given them any notice whatsoever they just shut their account down a few days ago. Fabulis found out yesterday.

Shockingly, they were willing to give Citibank another chance – if they do something about the account today. A second phone call today changed their mind.

An account manager at Citibank apparently told them that the bank had done a compliance review (apparently they do this all the time) and the review officer determined Fabulis’s “content was not in compliance with Citibank’s standard policies.”

Can you find anything objectionable on the Fabulis site? We can’t.

We’re putting in a call with Citi for clarification and comment and will update accordingly.

If there’s anything to this story, we’re looking at a huge PR disaster for Citi. Hopefully it’s either nonsense or a total accident.

