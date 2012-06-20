Fab's Best-Selling Item Is...A Vibrator

Photo: Flickr/Juan Nosé

Fab turned 1 today with a bang.The young startup has 5 million users and it acquired is 3rd startup, two-month-old Llustre.



It also boasted 1.8 million items sold to date, ranging in cost from $1 to $20,000.

Of those 1.8 million items, one in particular has produced stand-out sales.

Fab’s cofounder Bradford Shellhammer revealed his site’s best-selling item to date at Le Web London:

A vibrator.

We’re not sure why. The high vibrator sales could be part of Fab’s former self shining through? Before it pivoted to a flash sale site for design, Fab was a Groupon-like startup with deals for the gay community.

Crunchfund’s Michael Arrington tweeted the news:

Best selling item ever on Fab? Vibrators, cofounder @youngbradford tells me on stage at Le Web London. — Michael Arrington (@arrington) June 19, 2012

