Fabrice Tourre's Landlord Says Tourre Was A Square Who Went Jogging, Once Broke His Sink And Was NOT A Fabulous Fab

The Times tracked down Fabrice Tourre‘s London landlord, Julian Jones, a filmmaker.Jones says Tourre and his live-in girlfriend were nothing special – and definitely not Fabulous, as Tourre previously claimed.



The landlord got the scoop when he visited the couples apartment once to fix a broken sink. At first it’s hard to tell if Jones wants to hurt or help Tourre’s image.

“He was a very mild-mannered kind of young man, not a Fabulous Fab. I went in there to fix the sink once. Very, very ordinary middle- class lifestyle it seemed to me.

“He was always very polite and a bit of your average square corporate guy to me. I think he went jogging.”

Ouch, but being less-than-fabulous makes us sympathize a little more with Tourre.

So does this, when Jones says, “If he is very highly paid, that’s quite a surprise because our flat we were renting was nice, but not that nice.”

Then we find out this…

“He tried to get the rent down as well. He renegotiated because there was a housing crisis. He said: ‘I think you should bring the rent down in line with the 20 per cent drop in house prices.'”

So the landlord says he tried to re-negotiate because of the housing crisis. That’s funny. Our take: the landlord is most likely trying to hurt his tenant’s image.

Also interesting: the Times also seems to think that Tourre sent his infamous “Fabulous Fab” email to his girlfriend, who might work or have worked for Goldman Sachs.

Jones has more information on the girlfriend, too.

“[The girlfriend] worked there at Goldman Sachs, but I think she left because she was going to start a new career, go back to college or something. That’s one of the reasons they wanted to get the rent dropped.”

Did Tourre do anything wrong? Judge for yourself after reading the full story of what happened –>

Read the landlord’s scoop in the Times –>

