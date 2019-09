The “Fabulous Fab” had these words for Bloomberg when they called him at his Goldman Sachs London office today.



“I need to jump, thank you, goodbye,” Tourre said to Bloomberg News today.

Follow Our Coverage Of The Goldman Sachs SEC Charges Fallout Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.