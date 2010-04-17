Fabrice Tourre: The Man Who Created The CDO Designed To Fail And Convinced Investors To Buy It

Photo: AP

In the stunning new charges against Goldman, the SEC has named Fabrice Tourre, a VP at the firm, as one of the members involved in creating and selling the crappy investment, Abacus 2007-AC1.Apparently Tourre, who is only 31 years old, is charged with creating a CDO filled with the riskiest mortgage bonds so that John Paulson could bet against it.



Tourre, on behalf of Goldman, allegedly let Mr. Paulson select mortgage bonds that he wanted to bet against.

These are the specific charges:

He structured the transaction

He prepared the marketing materials

and he allegedly misled investors. From the SEC doc: Tourre allegedly knew of Paulson’s undisclosed short interest and role in the collateral selection process. In addition, he misled ACA into believing that Paulson & Co. invested approximately $200 million in the equity of ABACUS, indicating that Paulson & Co.’s interests in the collateral selection process were closely aligned with ACA’s interests.

So BASICALLY: they claim Tourre told investors in ACA that Paulson was just shorting Abacus as a hedge. nothing about Paulson. When in fact, he picked the mortgage bonds to go in ABACUS and he was short ABACUS.

Check out this quote from Fabrice in 2007:

“More and more leverage in the system, The whole building is about to collapse anytime now…Only potential survivor, the fabulous Fab[rice Tourre]…standing in the middle of all these complex, highly leveraged, exotic trades he created without necessarily understanding all of the implications of those monstruosities!!!”

He apparently is a former student of:

Stanford University

Centrale Paris

Lycée Louis Le Grand

Lycée Henri IV

Lycée Marie Curie

