Kate Hudson's workout brand is mocking Lululemon

Fabletics, Kate Hudson’s controversial athletic wear company, looks like it wants to duke it out with its competitor, Lululemon.

The company has posted two videos to YouTube which seem to directly mock the extremely popular athleisure brand.

In one video, Fabletics targets Lululemon’s see-through pants. The company blamed the sheer pants on a supply chain issue, which was fixed two years ago.

A customer tries to return a pair of pants because they’re see-through, to which a salesgirl responds, “our sheer design helps skin breathe.”

There’s a flashback to the customer’s unfortunate yoga class experience beforehand.

“Leave something to the imagination with Fabletics,” a cheery voice on the commercial quips.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In a second video, Fabletics takes a jab at Lululemon’s prices.

Lululemon raised the prices of some of the brand’s pants in September, (to be fair, the prices of many of Nike’s women’s pants are on par with Lululemon’s.)

Still, that hasn’t stopped Lululemon’s fans from speaking out when they have been unhappy with price hikes.

In the video, the same salesgirl increases the prices of the pants at the register because they’re “new and improved — they’re black!” The price of the pants increases again, which according to the salesgirl, means “they just got even more exclusive.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Fabletics’ jabs at Lululemon come at an interesting time for Fabletics. This fall, many people were calling Fabletics — and its parent company, JustFab — scams, citing how the brand’s “memberships” made it exceedingly difficult to terminate subscriptions.

Business Insider has reached out to Lululemon for a comment and will update when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.