Fabio Viviani describes the insanely tough challenge he had on 'Top Chef' that never made it to TV

We interviewed “Top Chef” alum Fabio Viviani while he cooked us a meal from his web series “Dinner is Served.” He told us about part of a challenge from “Top Chef” Season 5 that never aired. Following is a transcript of the video.

FABIO VIVIANI: The toughest challenge for me on “Top Chef” was to cook a 20-pound turkey into a toaster oven. Literally I had a toaster oven. And it was raining too. It was outdoors, at a Foo Fighters concert, and I have to cook this bird that is time and a half the size of this oven.

VIVIANI: So I got two ovens, I rip the front handle off. I put the turkey in the middle, I put the oven, and I sucked it in. Literally, I suckered the things in. And I fold — and I kind of wrapped it with aluminium. Was very dangerous cause it was raining. There was no door on the oven. So literally there was like two ovens, two like shoe boxes pressed with each other, turned on and it’s pouring raining on these things. It’s like smoke and sizzle everywhere. And the turkey was fantastic. The turkey really turned out good actually.

JETHRO NEDEDOG: You made it in a toaster oven?



VIVIANI: Yeah, it never made TV though because it was very, very against every logical and commonsense rule of safety. So it couldn’t make it on TV, but it was great.

