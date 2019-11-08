A stalker who sent a pictures of underage girls and a photo of a coffin to an Italian footballer and his family has been jailed

An Italian footballer’s stalker has been jailed for more than four years.

“I cried a lot. I am not embarrassed. I cried because I was suffering and because I could not understand who was doing it to me,” the striker, now at Sampdoria, told Bleacher Report. “I was scared for my family.”

An Italian footballer’s stalker has been jailed for four and a half years, according to the Daily Mail,Football Italia,and local reports in Capri, Italy.

Piccolo, a cybercrime expert, was introduced to Quagliarella by a friend after the striker started receiving strange encrypted messages to his mobile phone, Bleacher Report says. The 54-year-old pretended to help the Italian but instead used his trust to escalate the abuse.

On one occasion, he sent a photo of coffin with Quagliarella’s face attached to his father, Vittorio, alongside a note which read: “Vittorio’s son will be killed.”

The abuse went on for months, prompting Quagliarella and his family to leave Naples for Turin, where he joined Juventus. It was here that it emerged Piccolo was indeed his stalker, after he met others who had suffered the same abuse, and the police became involved.

After an ongoing investigation, Piccolo was arressted by The State Police of Castellammare di Stabia on October 26, and will serve just under five years behind bars, Football Italia reports.

Quagliarella says the abuse ruined his life for a period of time

Not only did the torment affect his personal life, it also took its toll in his professional career – the striker’s form dipped dramatically.

“My head was somewhere else,” he said. “I wasn’t as focused on what I was doing as I should have been. I would always be worrying about being in danger. I was scared. I would rarely go out, and when I did I would be looking over my shoulders to see if somebody was following me.”

The subsequent move to Juventus, which he felt was for his own safety, prompted even further problems, with Napoli fans unhappy he’d left his boyhood club for its closest rivals.

“I was detested and judged as a traitor because of that situation [being sold by Napoli to Juventus], and believe me, being judged in this way by my own people hurts.”

Quagliarella has gone on to have a fantastic career in Italy, scoring over 150 goals to date for nine different clubs, most recently Sampdoria, where he scored 26 times in Serie A last term, making him the division’s top scorer.

He has also managed nine goals in 28 appearances for the Italian national team.

