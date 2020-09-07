Jacques Cousteau's grandson wants to build the world's largest underwater research station in the Caribbean — take a look

Concept designs by Yves Béhar and fuseproject. Fabien Cousteau’s PROTEUS.

The Fabian Cousteau Ocean Learning Centre is creating an advanced underwater research station.

Proteus will have freezers, microscopes, and a video studio for research and education.

It will be located off the coast of Curacao, an island in the Caribbean.

Fabian Cousteau, grandson of famed oceanographer and documentary maker Jacques Cousteau, has an ambitious new project that will allow him to live underwater for more than a month. Proteus is planned to be the first in a series of underwater research stations where scientists can study the ocean while also living in it.

In explaining the importance of the project and further oceanographic research, Cousteau says that only five per cent of the ocean has truly been explored.

“As our life support system, the ocean is indispensable to solving the planet’s biggest problems. Challenges created by climate change, rising sea levels, extreme storms and viruses represent a multi-trillion-dollar risk to the global economy,” he said in a statement.

The renderings were designed by Yves Behar and his studio fuseproject, with facilities intended to focus on research in ocean conservation, renewable energy sources, and food sustainability. Proteus will also host academics, scientists, NGOs, and private companies.

Take a look at the underwater lab here.

Fabian Cousteau is an oceanographic researcher and environmental advocate, and the grandson of famous documentary film maker Jacques Cousteau.

Stephen Price Plankton tow.

The Fabian Cousteau Ocean Learning Centre announced it intends to build Proteus as an underwater research station in partnership with Northeastern and Rutgers universities.

It will hold 12 people for 31 days at a time, more than any other underwater research station.

It will be located off the coast of Curacao and is planned to be four times the size of the next largest underwater habitat.

It will be 60 feet under water in a protected area of the Caribbean Sea.

Proteus is a continuation of the work started on Aquarius.

Christopher Marks Aquarius.

Aquarius is an underwater research station, located in the Florida Keys.

Christopher Marks Aquarius.

Fabian Cousteau set the record for the longest time underwater in the 400 square foot Aquarius, with 31 days in 2014.

Jessica Torossian Giant barrel sponge reef.

In those 31 days, Cousteau says he performed the equivalent of three years worth of research, resulting in 12 published studies.

Jessica Torossian Giant barrel sponge.

These research stations allow scientists to do more research than by other traditional methods.

Jessica Torossian Giant barrel sponge.

Doing this work while being underwater all day allows work that isn’t possible otherwise. Samples can be collected and studied on-site without dying en route to a lab on land, and more time can safely be spent underwater.

Jessica Torossian Spotted Eagle Ray.

Proteus will have microscopes, freezers, and other technology to allow cutting edge research.

Francis Choi Giant barrel sponge.

It will also have WiFi to allow researchers to communicate with scientists on land, and teleconnection with students for experiential ocean education, as Cousteau did with Aquarius.

Jessica Torossian Giant barrel sponge.

A high-tech video production studio will allow researchers to document and share their findings.

Francis Choi Reef.

The Cousteaus have been building underwater research facilities since the first in 1962, which Jacques Cousteau documented in his film “Le Monde sans Soleil (World without Sun).”

Francis Choi Zooplankton traps.

The group envisions Proteus as the first in a network of underwater habitats.

Francis Cho Aquarius.

It will be powered by a combination of solar, wind, and thermal energy.

Christopher Marks Probing corals.

It will also have the first underwater greenhouse, for both research and sustenance.

Christopher Marks Aquarius.

“The knowledge that will be uncovered underwater will forever change the way generations of humans live up above,” Cousteau said in a press release.

Christopher Marks. Aquarius.

