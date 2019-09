Mr. Marc Faber is pounding the table hard, warning that investors should get out of U.S. bonds:



1:30 “I looked at several inflationary periods and the worst investment in an inflationary period where you print money and have large fiscal deficits are of course government bonds”



(Via Market Oracle:)

