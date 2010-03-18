Faber: Can't You See? The Gold Standard Is Already Happening

A gold standard is already effectively happening, according to Marc Faber.
Already, gold ownership is expanding, with much thanks to the finance industry’s exchange traded fund (ETF) innovation:
“I think we already have now a gold standard … created by the market place,”Faber told “Squawk Box Europe.”
“We have the (exchange traded funds) that have proliferated and we have more and more physical buying of gold,” he said.
