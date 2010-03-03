Faber: The Euro's Best Days Are Over

The Euro’s best days are past, says Marc Faber, as the fledgling currency is now stuck in a long-term downtrend.



Money Control:

I don’t think that dollar will make a new low. That is certainly against the euro. The dollar bottomed out at 1.51 against the euro. Now we are at 1.34—we can retrace around 4-5% maximum and that the dollar will then probably strengthen.

Implicitly, it won’t be challenging the dollar as world currency any time soon either.

