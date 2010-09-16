Marc Faber: Rich Dividend Yields Could Spark A Stock Market Rally

Marc Faber’s latest view appears to be that the U.S. market could remain in a trading range, but that the March 2009 low will remain the bottom for the market. This would imply that we’re not in a bear market, and he even believes that rich dividend yields currently on offer, which are rich relative to extremely low interest rates, could spark a rally. He also describes industrial commodities as ‘not the most desirable’.



“I think the difficulty is what to do with money when interest rates are essentially at zero on US dollar then obviously people look at their portfolios and they see stocks that have dividend yields. In Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, you can have stocks yielding 5% on the dividend. So, the money flows essentially into these stocks.” (Via Guru Focus)



(If you can't see the video above, click here.)

He mentions Asian markets given his interview takes place there, but many well established U.S. companies have high dividend yields as well.

