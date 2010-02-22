Faber: Prepare For A "Dirty War" Where Your mobile phones Won't Work Due To Radiation

CLSA, the Asian bank that had Sarah Palin keynote its last convention, invited Marc Faber to speak at its latest event, and it sounds like they got their money’s worth.



Times Online:

“The next war will be a dirty war,” he told fund managers: “What are you going to do when your mobile phone gets shut down or the internet stops working or the city water supplies get poisoned?”

His investment advice, which was the first keynote speech of CLSA’s annual investment forum in Tokyo, included a suggestion that fund managers buy houses in the countryside because it was more likely that violence, biological attack and other acts of a “dirty war” would happen in cities.

The response of one of the attendees was classic:

One London-based hedge fund manager described Mr Faber’s address as “excellent, chilling stuff: good at putting you off lunch, but not something I can tell clients asking me about quarterly returns at the end of March”.

