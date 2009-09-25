Faber: Krugman Just Wants To Create Another Bubble!

Like Sarah Palin, Mark Faber spoke at the CLSA conference in Hong Kong, though he didn’t make any statements about shared Eskimo blood:



WSJ: Mr. Krugman “thinks it would be very good to have another bubble in the world and deal with it later on,” according to Mr. Faber. Mr. Krugman, the columnist and Nobel prize winner, has advocated a strong government stimulus and big deficits to jumpstart the economy.

Mr. Faber, a Hong Kong-based investor and author of the Gloom, Doom & Boom report, suggested Mr. Krugman’s piece, entitled “How Did Economists Get it So Wrong,” missed the mark. There wasn’t “a single word about excessive credit growth” in Mr. Krugman’s article, he said. “He should have written ‘How did I get it so wrong?'” Read >

It is true that Krugman seems pretty unconcerned about debt and credit growth, and he’s open to the charge of being an advocate of bubbles, given that after the .com bust, he seemed to advocate the Fed trying to inflate a housing bubble.

