Faber: It's Time To Kick Greece Out of The Eurozone

Photo: Bloomberg

Marc Faber gets straight to the point.Bloomberg:



“The best would be to kick out Greece and the countries that abuse the system,” Faber said in an interview. “They didn’t have the fiscal discipline that was essentially imposed by EU.”

We agree, it’s the only hope for the euro currency system we feel.

What’s the point of rules if they aren’t followed.

Boot them out and then spend money trying to provide aid to the country perhaps, out of humanitarian concern since Greece would be in crisis, but don’t waste money prolonging a broken system.

