Faber: I'm Ultra-Bearish On Everything, And We're At A Turning Point Where It's Time To Dump Bonds

You won’t believe this but… Marc Faber sees a big rise in yields and is telling people to get out of bonds. Cash and stocks will do better under this environment.
Investors should buy stocks and sell cash and bonds because governments are continuing to print too much money and may create a new “credit bubble,” Faber, publisher of the Gloom, Boom & Doom report, told reporters during a forum in Seoul today.
“Instead of interest rates going down, they could start to go up, instead of the dollar being weak, it could strengthen,” Faber said. “I’m ultra-bearish on everything, but I believe you’ll be better off owning shares than government bonds.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.