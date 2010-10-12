Faber: I'm Ultra-Bearish On Everything, And We're At A Turning Point Where It's Time To Dump Bonds

You won’t believe this but… Marc Faber sees a big rise in yields and is telling people to get out of bonds. Cash and stocks will do better under this environment.



Bloomberg:

Investors should buy stocks and sell cash and bonds because governments are continuing to print too much money and may create a new “credit bubble,” Faber, publisher of the Gloom, Boom & Doom report, told reporters during a forum in Seoul today.

“Instead of interest rates going down, they could start to go up, instead of the dollar being weak, it could strengthen,” Faber said. “I’m ultra-bearish on everything, but I believe you’ll be better off owning shares than government bonds.”

