Faber: I Will Never Sell My Gold As Long As I See Clowns Like Bernanke, Summers, And Geithner In Charge

Clearly not an equivocator:
“But honestly, I’m telling everybody in the world the same thing. I own my gold and I will never sell it, especially when I see clowns like Ben Bernanke, Larry Summers, Tim Geithner…
When I’m looking at all these characters in government, I want to own physical gold.”
… “I think interest rates forever in the US will be at zero. By zero I mean below the rate of inflation,”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.