Faber: Bonds Will Be Crushed By A Surge In Interest Rates

You might be bearish about the economy, but if you’re sitting in bonds then you’re in deep trouble according to Marc Faber.



In an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt he warned that bond yields will ‘rise massively’ and U.S. government bonds could become ‘worthless’ according to Bloomberg.

“Over the next 10 years, we won’t see any restrictive monetary policy anymore and no real interest rates above zero,” he said.

At the same time, note that Faber just a few weeks back said he favoured stocks with high dividends, especially in emerging markets.

