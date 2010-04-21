Faber: The Yuan Will Double In Value Against The Dollar

Photo: Bloomberg

We couldn’t help but notice Marc Faber’s particularly bullish stance on the yuan, as voiced on Bloomberg T.V.:”It’s good for China to have a strong currency, but I don’t think it will be good for the property and stock markets, because in the short term, China is less competitive,”



“The yuan should be twice the current level, it should appreciate by 100 per cent over the next 10 years.”

Given that the yuan seems to be almost unanimously seen as under-valued against the dollar right now, might Marc Faber be helping to fuel the world’s latest one-way bet sure thing? Does anybody think the yuan is over-valued, except maybe Andy Xie? (who seems to be more on the fence, but has warned that it could be).

See more Faber quotes from the Bloomberg interview here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.