3-Month-Old Fab Is On Track To Generate $10 million+ Revenue This Year

A few weeks ago, we reported that discount home decor site, Fab, had 500,000 users. Now the three-month-old site has grown to 600,000 users, says founder Jason Goldberg.



Revenue is growing quickly too. “We’re having $100,000 sales days, and we’re well on pace to do significant, double-digit millions in revenue this year,” Goldberg tells us.

In addition, Fab is launching its first online pop-up store today. Fab has been focusing on flash discounts; now it will also have multiple online stores with deals that last 30 or 40 days on its site.

The first store coincides with Fast Company’s September design issue. It will have 150 items from U.S. vendors hand-picked by Fast Company’s editorial staff.

Fab was founded this summer and raised $8 million from Ashton Kutcher, Menlo Ventures, SV Angel, First Round Capital, and SoftTech VC.

Here’s what the pop-up store looks like:

