Fab.com Founder Baffled By Passenger Who Declined $100 To Switch Seats With Him On Plane

Jason Goldberg, founder of trendy online shopping destination Fab.com, really does not like it if you refuse to accept $100 from him when he wants the seat you’re sitting in on an aeroplane.



He recently told his 37,000 followers on Facebook about a passenger on the nine-and-a-half-hour flight from Sweden to the U.S. who refused to let him sit near a colleague:

The post was picked up on Valleywag, which described the offer as a bribe.

Goldberg then returned to Facebook and doubled-down on his position, in a post that suggested that it’s “kinda odd” when people don’t move when he asks them to:

He then went further, with a comment that suggested that because he’s worked so hard — “16+ hour days, 7 days a week, for years on end” — that the attention his behaviour is getting is somehow unwarranted:

We asked Goldberg if he wants to comment further. We’ll update this post if he gets back to us.

