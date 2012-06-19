Fab Turns One With 5 Million Users, 1.8 Million Sold Items And A UK Launch

One year ago Fab relaunched as an ecommerce site for home decor and design.



In 12 months it has accumulated 5 million users across 20 countries. It says user have purchased 1.8 million items costing anywhere between $1 and $20,000.

For its first birthday, Fab has acquired its third startup, Llustre, and launched in the UK.

Llustre only launched two months ago, but Fab tells us it wanted the young startup for its people and its “ethos.”

Fab seems to be gaining about 1 million users per month and generating upwards of $300,000 per day. In mid May it announced the 4 million milestone. It has raised $51.3 million to date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.