Fab Soars To 3 Million Members And 1 Million Sold Items In 9 Months

Alyson Shontell
Fab.com

One year ago, Fab pivoted from a failed group buying site to members only flash sales for home decor.

It relaunched in June and, since then, it has seen nothing but success. 

Today Fab is announcing 3 million members and 1 million items sold. It announced 2 million users at the end of January.

If you break it down, that’s:

  • 111,111 products sold per month
  • 3,703 products sold per day
  • 154 products sold per hour
  • 2.6 products sold per minute

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

fab sai-us