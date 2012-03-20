Fab Soars To 3 Million Members And 1 Million Sold Items In 9 Months

One year ago, Fab pivoted from a failed group buying site to members only flash sales for home decor.
It relaunched in June and, since then, it has seen nothing but success.
Today Fab is announcing 3 million members and 1 million items sold. It announced 2 million users at the end of January.
If you break it down, that’s:
- 111,111 products sold per month
- 3,703 products sold per day
- 154 products sold per hour
- 2.6 products sold per minute
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.