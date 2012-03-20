Fab Soars To 3 Million Members And 1 Million Sold Items In 9 Months

One year ago, Fab pivoted from a failed group buying site to members only flash sales for home decor.



It relaunched in June and, since then, it has seen nothing but success.

Today Fab is announcing 3 million members and 1 million items sold. It announced 2 million users at the end of January.

If you break it down, that’s:

111,111 products sold per month

3,703 products sold per day

154 products sold per hour

2.6 products sold per minute

