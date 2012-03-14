UPDATE: One Of Syracuse's Best Players Has Been Ruled Ineligible Because Of An Academic Issue

Photo: Getty Images

Star Syracuse centre Fab Melo has been ruled ineligible for the NCAA Tournament, the school just announced.Sources told Pete Thamel of the New York Times that Melo is ineligible because of the same academic issue that caused him to miss games earlier this season.



He’ll now declare for the NBA Draft.

Syracuse is the No. 1 seed in the East after a 31-2 regular season. But this changes the whole look of the team, and puts their tourney chances at risk.

Adjust your brackets accordingly.

Coincidentally, college basketball guru Ken Pomeroy wrote a blog post today about how this will be the year that a 16 seed finally beats a 1 seed. Hmm.

Their chances of winning the tournament have fallen to 3.3%, half of what they were before Melo was out, according to Nate Silver.

