Fab Just Held A Job Fair For The 85 Employees It Laid Off With 40 Companies Like Google And One Kings Lane

Design e-commerce company Fab recently laid off 85 people in its New York City office. The layoffs were part of an effort to lower Fab’s burn rate — the amount of cash Fab spends — by 30% next year, AllThingsD’s Jason Del Ray reports.

To soften the blow, Fab organised a job fair for everyone who was handed a pink slip.

Yesterday, 84 of the 85 people turned up and networked with 40 companies including Google, One Kings Lane, Birchbox, Gilt Groupe, Quirky, Conde Nast, OpenSky, West Elm, Warby Parker and Thrillist. Companies were selected based on relevant openings they had for Fab’s former employees.

(The 85th person had a pre-planned vacation, according to Fab spokesperson Deborah Roth ).

Before the networking sessions began, there were cover letter writing seminars, resume re-writes and interview coaches on hand.

After the few-hour event, at least 20 of the companies said they will be reaching out to schedule interviews with people they met, says Roth.

Here are some photos from the event.

Fab Fab job fair

