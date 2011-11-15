Fab Hits 1 Million Users 5 Months After Launch

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
We’ve been following Fab since before it was a design sale site, and its growth story is really unbelievable.It launched on June 9 and today it reached the one million user mark. It added 250,000 new members in the past 30 days.
That growth is FAST. By comparison:
- It took Facebook 10 months to reach 1 million members
- It took Twitter 24 months to reach 1 million members
- It took Gilt Groupe 24 months to reach 1 million members
- It took One King’s Lane 26 months to reach 1 million members
Fab is celebrating by giving all members a $10 credit towards any purchase in the next 24 hours.
For more about Fab’s fabulous growth, read this.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.