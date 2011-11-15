Fab Hits 1 Million Users 5 Months After Launch

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

We’ve been following Fab since before it was a design sale site, and its growth story is really unbelievable.It launched on June 9 and today it reached the one million user mark. It added 250,000 new members in the past 30 days.



That growth is FAST. By comparison:

It took Facebook 10 months to reach 1 million members

It took Twitter 24 months to reach 1 million members

It took Gilt Groupe 24 months to reach 1 million members

It took One King’s Lane 26 months to reach 1 million members

Fab is celebrating by giving all members a $10 credit towards any purchase in the next 24 hours.

For more about Fab’s fabulous growth, read this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.