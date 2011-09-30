Buy Something On Fab, Get A Hand-Written Note From The Founder

Fab.com didn’t exist four months ago. Now, the home-decor flash sales site has half-a-million subscribers, Ashton Kutcher as an investor, and it is on track to generate $10 million this year.



How is it gaining so much traction?

Part of it could be the personal touch it places on every order. Our friend made his first Fab purchase earlier this week. He received a surprise letter in the mail from CEO Jason Goldberg.

No smiley faces, only one exclamation point, but touching nonetheless.

Jeremy sent us his note, below:

