Fab.com Raises Another $105 Million From Skype Founder And Others

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Fab.com, the design-focused flash-sales site, has raised $105 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.Atomico Ventures led the round.



The Journal notes that while Fab’s traffic has skyrocketed since founders Bradford Shellhammer and Jason Goldberg, the company’s CEO, changed the site from a gay social network to a discount-deals site.

Goldberg is a talented fundraiser. The company raised $40 million just last December, following a rapid-fire series of previous financing rounds.

