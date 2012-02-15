Fab Expands, Adds Vintage, Fashion, Kid, Pet and Food Flash Sales

This is what the first kids’ sale will look like.

Fab is expanding its flash sales business and will launch five new categories, Vintage, Fashion, Kids, Pets, and Foodie.Each new category will run on a designated day and the sales will last one week. Kids will launch tomorrow, followed by Pets Thursdays. Food Fridays, Vintage Modern Mondays and Fashion Tuesdays will follow.



To date, Fab has sold about 10,000 unique items across a number of categories. It has had the opportunity to test everything from funky chew toys to hats.

Fab says the five new verticals were chosen based on consumer demand and sales during that quiet testing period.

To minimize email clutter, Fab is updating preferences so users can opt in and out of certain sales per week. If you’re only interested in dog decor, for example, you can unsubscribe from kid-targeted sales.

In less than a year, Fab has secured more than 2,000,000 registered users.

