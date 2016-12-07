Former Fab CEO Jason Goldberg's new company Pepo has raised $2.3 million in funding

LONDON — Jason Goldberg, the former CEO of e-commerce company Fab, announced on Tuesday that his new startup Pepo has raised $2.3 million (£1.8 million) in seed funding.

Pepo is a messaging app that lets people find content and other users who share their interests.

The app launched on October 27, and Goldberg says it has had “tens of thousands” of downloads so far.

The funding round was led by Chinese company Tencent, and other investors included Goldberg himself, Greycroft, Vectr, Correlation, Oriente, former Fab CTO Nishith Shah, and other unnamed investors. Goldberg says the company was self-financed until now.

Goldberg’s former company, Fab, raised $330 million (£259 million) over the course of its lifetime. It pivoted from flash sales of other people’s products, to holding its own inventory, to designing its own products. Eventually, in 2014, it acquired a high-end furniture company and sold off Fab’s assets to fund a new company, Hem. Goldberg sold Hem to the parent company of Swiss furniture company Vitra in February and left the business to found Pepo.

