Here Is The New Most Ludicrous Euphemism For Getting Laid Off

Last week, Fab CEO Jason Goldberg announced that the online design store would fire 100 people in its Berlin office in order to focus more on its US business.

The internal memo announcing the event to staff, published earlier today by Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier, is mostly what you’d expect: An attempt to put a bigger strategic context around some tough news, soften the blow for people leaving, and reassure the people who are staying.

But he’s not convincing anyone that getting laid off is a good thing, even if he calls it “the opportunity to start your new job search immediately.”

From the memo:

Directly after this meeting you will learn what category your job falls into and whether you will have the opportunity to start your new job search immediately or if you will consider working with us through a multi-month transitional period during the fall and winter.

