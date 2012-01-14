Fab Moves Beyond Home Decor To Fashion Sales With Its First Acquisition, FashionStake

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Fab, which recently received $40 million in venture funding, has put some of that money to use. It has acquired its first company, New York-based FashionStake, to move beyond home decor and design sales and into the fashion sector.



FashionStake is an online marketplace for independent fashion. It was founded by Vivian Weng and Daniel Gulati.

Fab, which launched last June and already has 1.65 million users, has been quietly testing fashion sales for a while now. It has scattered in some jewelry, skirts and hats alongside art and funky light fixtures on the site. With the help of FashionStake, Fab will move more aggressively into the apparel arena.

“Make no mistake, we’re keenly aware that there are plenty of sites that sell high-end fashion for a discount,” the founders say. ” That’s not Fab. We’re doing fashion the Fab way — designed to make you smile.”

