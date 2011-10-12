This 120-Day-Old Startup Generates $100,000 Per Day, And It Just Went Mobile

Fab, the 120-day-old home decor flash sales startup, went mobile this morning. As of right now, you can download its Android, iPad or iPhone apps.



Founder Jason Goldberg tells us he expects to see a big bump in traffic. “Items on our site tend to sell out very fast,” says Goldberg. “Customers have said they weren’t able to get to a desktop computer in time.”

Not that Fab needs the traffic boost. The site already has 750,000 members, 80 employees, and generates $100,000 per day.

Here’s what the iPad app looks like:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.