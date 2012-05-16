Fab Celebrates 4 Million Members and 2 Million Orders With A Whole New Redesign

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Today Fab has launched a bunch of new features to position itself as a social shopping site and ditch its flash sale image.

Launched on June 9 2011, Fab now has 4 million members and 2 million orders have been completed. Last month CEO Jason Goldberg told us his site was generating $300,000 per day and had 225 employees worldwide.

With its redesign, Fab is getting rid of its Sales tab and highlighting its Live Feed instead, which launched in December and looks a lot like Pinterest. Now you can see what people are buying in real time and click the image to purchase it yourself. Fab says 15% of Live feed visits end in a purchase.Fab is also replacing Google Plus with Pinterest buttons on all of its items. It says Pinterest has been driving 2% of all daily visits.



“Before Fab, there were plenty of places online to go to when you know exactly what you’re looking for and you just want to ﬁnd it and buy based on price,” CEO Jason Goldberg writes. “Fab is reinventing the other 80% of shopping: When you just want to discover and browse and be amazed by great stuff.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.