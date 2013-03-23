The FAA Will Close Control Towers At 149 Airports Starting Next Month

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration warned automatic spending cuts mandated by the sequestration would force it close control towers at more than 100 airports around the country.



It made the news official this afternoon: Starting April 7, 149 federal contract towers will be closed.

Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood defended the decision as unavoidable: “Unfortunately we are faced with a series of difficult choices that we have to make to reach the required cuts under sequestration.”

FAA Administrator Michael Huerta insisted the closures will not have an effect on safety.

They will, however make air travel even less pleasant than it already is.

Along with fewer air traffic control towers, reductions in equipment maintenance will lead to delays as long as 90 minutes at large airports during peak hours, LaHood and Huerta said in a letter last month.

Here’s a full list of the towers that will close.

