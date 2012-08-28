The FAA May Finally Give Up On Its Obnoxious Ban Of Using Your Phone During Takeoff

Photo: Flickr / [email protected]

The Federal Aviation Administration is revisiting the rules surrounding the use of in-flight electronics, reports Macworld.We’re all familiar with the period during takeoff and landing when laptops and phones have to be turned off in order to make sure there’s no radio interference.



Now the FAA is forming an investigative group consisting of “representatives from airlines, mobile companies and aviation manufacturers, as well as pilot, flight attendant and passenger groups.”

It will meet for six months beginning this Fall and depending on its findings, we might see some more relaxed rules regarding the use of in-flight electronics.

