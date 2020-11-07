The FAA has a no-fly zone in place over Biden's home in Delaware, and it's completely normal

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images Biden speaks one day after Americans voted in the presidential election, on November 04, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware

The FAA has a no-fly zone over President-elect Joe Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and it will be in effect until next week.

It is common practice for the FAA to restrict the airspace to protect major-party nominees. Such moves are standard practice and are not comments on the outcome of an election.

On Friday morning, after the notice to airmen was issued by the FAA, Biden secured the needed electoral college votes to become the next US president, according to Insider and Decision Desk HQ. President Donald Trump, however, is contesting the election results on baseless accusations of fraud.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has restricted the airspace over President-elect Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Temporary flight restrictions (TFR) first went info effect Wednesday afternoon and were expected to last until at least Saturday. The restrictions were extended until next Wednesday by a new notice to airmen (NOTAM) that went out early Friday morning.

Biden was not specifically mentioned in either NOTAM on the airspace restrictions, which bar pilots from operating aircraft within the one-mile-radius no-fly zone. The notices simply said that the FAA put the TFR in place for “Special Security Reasons.”

As CNN reported Friday, the restricted airspace in the latest NOTAM covers not only Biden’s home but also the nearby Chase Centre, where Biden is expected to deliver a victory speech.

It is common for the FAA, typically at the request of security agencies like the Secret Service, to restrict the airspace during the election for major-party candidates. Such moves are standard practice and are not comments on the outcome of an election.

During the 2016 presidential election, no-fly zones were established by the FAA over the homes of both presidential candidates and their respective running mates, The Independent reported, noting that those put in place for the protection of the Democratic candidates expired once the election was called.

As a sitting president, Donald Trump also enjoys the protection of no-fly zones.

The restrictions are enforced by the military. During a recent campaign rally in Arizona, North American Aerospace Defence Command F-16s were called in to intercept an initially unresponsive aircraft that entered the restricted airspace.

In addition to the airspace restrictions over Wilmington,CNN reports that additional Secret Service agents have been sent to provide additional protection for Biden. The news follows a Washington Post report early Friday morning that the Secret Service planned to send reinforcements to Wilmington in preparation for a potential Biden victory.

On Friday morning, Biden emerged victorious in the presidential election, securing the needed 270 electoral college votes, according to Insider and Decision Desk HQ. The results of the election are, however, contested.

The FAA directed Insider’s queries on the no-fly zone to the Secret Service, which did not respond to requests for comment.

