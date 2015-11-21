Tomorrow will be a big day for the future of drones

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) appears to have pushed back its review of recommendations for drone regulations to Saturday.

In October, the FAA announced the creation of a task force to draft recommendations for flight regulations and for a drone registration process. In the initial press release announcing the task force, the FAA said the group would have until November 20 to provide recommendations.

Now the 25-person task force will deliver their recommendations to the FAA on Saturday, November 21, the FAA said in a press statement Friday.

The FAA will deliberate the recommendations before releasing an interim final rule on registration, which is slated to occur next month.

The formal registration process will be geared for drones weighing under 55 pounds.

A draft of FAA’s drone regulations require that drones remain in the line of sight of the operator. Other draft proposals include yielding the right of way to other aircrafts and not flying over 100 miles per hour.

Drone operators may also have a minimum age limit of 17 and have to go through a round of testing every 24 months, according to the draft regulations.

The FAA is working on finalising the registration process before the holiday season, which is expected to bring 70,000 new drones into households.

The task force is co-chaired by Google X’s Dave Vos, who leads a division of Google interested in drone delivery called Project Wing, and Earl Lawrence, Director of the FAA’s UAS Integration Office. Other members on the task force hail from Amazon Retail, Walmart, Go Pro, and Best Buy.

Precision Hawk — a company developing technology for drones to fly safely — has been assisting with conducting tests that will help guide the recommendations released tomorrow in Butner, North Carolina.

“All of this data will serve as a resource to help inform the FAA’s rules and regulations and push the boundaries of what is currently permitted in the proposed [small unmanned aircraft systems] rule,” Lia Reich, a spokesperson for Precision Hawk, wrote in an email to Tech Insider.

“To unlock the potential of drone technology we need to put safety services in place that are in line with the FAA’s primary mission to continue managing the safest airspace in the world.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.