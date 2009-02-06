FAA Releases MP3s, Transcripts Of US Air 1549

Amidst all the crappy news out there, we thought you might like to be reminded, once again, about the amazing Hudson-river landing a couple weeks ago.



The FAA has just released MP3s and transcripts of all the control tower and plane communications from January 15th, the day Sully landed the plane in the Hudson.

Put the MP3s on your iPod and remember how for about two seconds there you felt good about things again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.